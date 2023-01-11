AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2022, the statewide temperature for Massachusetts averaged 50.3 degrees.

According to a 2022 climate overview by the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Massachusetts had its eighth warmest July, followed by the warmest August, which contributed to the state’s second warmest summer on record.

Spring ranked the sixth warmest and fall was the seventh warmest. January was the only month that had an average temperature that was below normal. The average statewide temperature was 3.4 degrees above the 1901-2000 mean.

Photo courtesy of UMass Amherst

Photo courtesy of UMass Amherst

Photo courtesy of UMass Amherst

The total precipitation for Massachusetts was 43.18 inches, which is 1.57″ below 1901-2000

mean. The summer total precipitation was just 7.41 inches, ranking the 10th driest on record to date. The monthly total precipitation in February ranked the ninth wettest.

Boston and Worcester had their fourth warmest year on record, Hartford ranked fifth, and Providence sixth.