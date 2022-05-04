CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the month of May started we have been dealing with some spring showers.

How much rain during the month of April

There was 2.93 inches of rain at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee and our average April rainfall is 3.70 inches. That’s a deficit of around .75 inches of rain.

It’s not that unusual for us to be dealing with dry or even drought conditions this time of year but according to the U.S. Drought Monitor that has not been an issue in western Massachusetts. You’ve to go all the way up into northern New England to find some areas that are experiencing dry and even moderate drought conditions.

That is some pretty good news now that we’re getting into the growing season.