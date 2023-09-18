SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Driving in the rain is no easy task, with the U.S. Department of Transportation reporting that a large majority of weather-accidents are caused by rain. That’s over one million accidents every year caused by rain.

Turning on your headlights doesn’t just help you see, it helps people see you. Tony Ferreira of Ludlow explained to 22News why he thinks it’s important to keep your headlights on, “I think it makes a lot of sense to me because a lot of times it gets foggy too when it rains and you might see the cars a little better. And you need to slow down a little because you could be hydroplaning.”

When you’re driving in rainy conditions like Monday, its important to keep your headlights on. Not just for your safety but also because it’s the law. Massachusetts is just one of 18 states where you’re legally required to turn on your headlights whenever you need wipers. This law went into effect about eight years ago. You could receive a fine and a minor motor vehicle offense, which could raise your insurance premium.

The best thing to do is to manually turn on your lights once you use your windshield wipers to be sure you have as much visibility as possible. A lot of people are familiar with the saying “Turn around, don’t drown,” but another equally important phrase to remember is “Wipers on, lights on.”