CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Nor’easter hit Massachusetts Sunday night into Monday bringing heavy rain, that led to flooding, and strong damaging winds.
The rain will likely end by 5 p.m. with winds diminishing early this evening. The National Weather Service reported the following rainfall amounts for early Monday morning:
Note, that these are rainfall amounts mostly from the morning hours and will likely increase as soon as the NWS releases their next update.
Franklin County
- Ashfield: 4.80″, 8:00 AM
- Conway: 3.58″, 7:00 AM
- Buckland: 3.23″, 7:30 AM
- New Salem: 3.20″, 1:15 PM
- Colrain: 2.70″, 7:00 AM
- Orange Airport: 2.03″, 12:52 PM
- Greenfield: 1.95″, 7:30 AM
- Leverett: 1.69″, 7:00 AM
- Montague: 1.59″, 7:00 AM
- Sunderland: 1.57″, 7:00 AM
- Millers Falls: 1.55″, 7:20 AM
- Bernardston: 1.53″, 7:00 AM
- Shutesbury: 1.30″, 7:00 AM
Hampden County
- Westfield: 3.62″, 8:00 AM
- Westfield-Barnes Airport: 2.95″, 1:21 PM
- West Springfield: 2.25″, 7:00 AM
- Southwick: 2.10″, 7:00 AM
- Feeding Hills: 1.97″, 7:00 AM
- Hampden: 1.76″, 11:04 AM
- Agawam: 1.54″, 7:00 AM
- Springfield: 1.52″, 6:21 AM
- Brimfield: 1.40″, 7:00 AM
- East Longmeadow: 1.07″, 7:00 AM
Hampshire County
- Westhampton: 3.39″, 7:00 AM
- Williamsburg: 2.87″, 6:30 AM
- Plainfield: 2.48″, 7:45 AM
- Northampton: 2.43″, 8:22 AM
- Easthampton: 2.31″, 7:11 AM
- Florence: 2.20″, 8:11 AM
- South Hadley: 1.56″, 7:00 AM
- Amherst: 1.48″, 7:15 AM
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.