CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Nor’easter hit Massachusetts Sunday night into Monday bringing heavy rain, that led to flooding, and strong damaging winds.

The rain will likely end by 5 p.m. with winds diminishing early this evening. The National Weather Service reported the following rainfall amounts for early Monday morning:

Note, that these are rainfall amounts mostly from the morning hours and will likely increase as soon as the NWS releases their next update.

Franklin County

  • Ashfield: 4.80″, 8:00 AM
  • Conway: 3.58″, 7:00 AM
  • Buckland: 3.23″, 7:30 AM
  • New Salem: 3.20″, 1:15 PM
  • Colrain: 2.70″, 7:00 AM
  • Orange Airport: 2.03″, 12:52 PM
  • Greenfield: 1.95″, 7:30 AM
  • Leverett: 1.69″, 7:00 AM
  • Montague: 1.59″, 7:00 AM
  • Sunderland: 1.57″, 7:00 AM
  • Millers Falls: 1.55″, 7:20 AM
  • Bernardston: 1.53″, 7:00 AM
  • Shutesbury: 1.30″, 7:00 AM

Hampden County

  • Westfield: 3.62″, 8:00 AM
  • Westfield-Barnes Airport: 2.95″, 1:21 PM
  • West Springfield: 2.25″, 7:00 AM
  • Southwick: 2.10″, 7:00 AM
  • Feeding Hills: 1.97″, 7:00 AM
  • Hampden: 1.76″, 11:04 AM
  • Agawam: 1.54″, 7:00 AM
  • Springfield: 1.52″, 6:21 AM
  • Brimfield: 1.40″, 7:00 AM
  • East Longmeadow: 1.07″, 7:00 AM

Hampshire County

  • Westhampton: 3.39″, 7:00 AM
  • Williamsburg: 2.87″, 6:30 AM
  • Plainfield: 2.48″, 7:45 AM
  • Northampton: 2.43″, 8:22 AM
  • Easthampton: 2.31″, 7:11 AM
  • Florence: 2.20″, 8:11 AM
  • South Hadley: 1.56″, 7:00 AM
  • Amherst: 1.48″, 7:15 AM

