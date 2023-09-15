BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Healey is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s preparations ahead of Hurricane Lee.

The news conference will be live-streamed on WWLP.com

beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the video player above.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Cape Cod as Hurricane Lee is expected to bring wind with gusts as high as 50 – 60 mph, rain, and coastal floods Friday night into Saturday. The most significant coastal flooding is expected northern shoreline of Cape Cod and Nantucket.

Several organizations are staging in Massachusetts to prepare for the impact of Hurricane Lee. Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is the staging area for equipment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for relief operations.

Track: Hurricane Lee

Western Massachusetts is expected to have no major impacts from Hurricane Lee on Saturday however, it will be breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph and wind gusts between 25-40 mph at times. It is expected to stay dry here for mostly everyone but a spot shower can’t be ruled out.

The outer clouds of Hurricane Lee will drift in on Friday. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis explains the impact it will have in western Massachusetts in the video player below.