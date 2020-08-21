Massachusetts report urges action on flooding, erosion from climate change

The Atlantic Ocean surf washes up on the beach outside the window of an oceanfront condo in Salisbury, Massachusetts on February 15, 2019. (AP / Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — Several coastal communities north of Boston are facing major challenges due to climate change. Increased tidal flooding, beach erosion, and aging sea barriers are among the concerns threatening the famous North Shore coastal destination.

The “State of the Coast” report released Thursday by land conservation group the Trustees focuses on the threat of rising sea levels and more powerful storm surges on the state’s North Shore. The report estimates it would cost more than $88 million to repair the region’s aging seawalls and that more than 600 North Shore buildings could experience daily tidal flooding by 2030.

The region is home to the major fishing port of Gloucester as well as Salem, site of the notorious, colonial-era witch trials.