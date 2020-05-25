Massachusetts State Park beaches open with coronavirus restrictions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The unofficial start of summer means spending more time outdoors and for some that means fishing.

“I like to do it with my son and whatnot. I got out here all the time. It’s been in the family for a while,” Clifford Forrette from Westfield said.

Memorial Day in Massachusetts meant the opening of State Park beaches like Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield, but this time it’s different for anyone making use of the water.

“Just following the rules around it. Wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart, but most of the time we’ve been home so getting out on the boat today,” Eddie Caisse from Holyoke said.

You didn’t have to be on a boat to enjoy the water, beach-goers are allowed to sit, sunbathe, picnic and swim again, but during this pandemic parking and beach, capacity is limited.

Groups are restricted to ten or fewer and beach towel groups must be separated by 12 feet.

While you’re obviously allowed to come to a State Park beach and have a good time, just remember organized ball games aren’t allowed; so you’re not going to be throwing around baseballs, kicking soccer balls, or playing any beach volleyball this time.

Masks must be worn when social distancing isn’t possible, but they don’t need to be worn while swimming.

When you go to the beach, take an empty trash bag with you. You should expect to carry out what you bring in.