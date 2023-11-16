SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It really was a great day to spend some time outside and many people did just that at Forest Park in Springfield.

It was just about two weeks ago that some snow fell across western Massachusetts but what a big difference we’re experiencing now. On Thursday there was plenty of sunshine and temperatures warmed up into the 60s. A good 10 degrees above normal.

Our average high temperatures for this time of year are usually around 50 degrees and our average low temperatures are usually in the lower 30s. Most people 22News talked to at Forest Park in Springfield were very pleased with the warm fall weather.

“I think this weather is beautiful. I just hope it continues, it’s very nice. We like to be outside all the time so when it’s this kind of weather we benefit from it,” Susan Gustafson of East Longmeadow said.

David Roth of Enfield told 22News, “It’s amazing! I’ve got all my snow blowers and everything ready for snow removal and they’re all parked in the garage. Hopefully, they’re just going to stay there and not get used but I’m sure sooner or later we’re going to get hit with a little bit of snow, but it’s a beautiful day we’re going for a walk in the park.”

There were quite a few people walking and even running through the park. Some people were riding bikes and others were playing some football, enjoying the mild fall weather while it lasts. It does look like we may have one more warm day on Friday before temperatures start to go back down.