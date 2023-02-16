WATCHING WINTER LIVE — Thursday brings rain to western Massachusetts and severe weather threats across the Mid-Atlantic, but an even more active weather pattern looks to grip the U.S. next week with additional snow / rain chances.

Join Watching Winter Live at 11:45 a.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. CT for an interactive breakdown of current computer modeling. WGN’s Chip Brewster will be joined by WHO-TV meteorologist Gabe Prough to dig into the data.

This week’s show topics include:

The snow and thunder storms making their way across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic right now

A plunge of arctic air is coming

This weekend looks calm across the country

Next week brings a much more active pattern with multiple snow / rain chances

Have a question or comment for the team? Send it in using the form below and they’ll bring it into the live conversation.