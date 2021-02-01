MassDOT advising residents to not travel due to winter storm

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is advising the public against traveling Monday due to the winter storm.

According to MassDOT, the National Weather Service is forecasting heavy snow rates per hour in the early afternoon on Monday into the evening and snowfall rates may exceed one inch per hour. The very strong winds will lead to blowing snow and greatly reduced visibility during the height of the storm.

Due to the storm, there will a ban imposed on travel on Monday by tractor-trailers on I-90 between the hours of 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. The speed limit on the Mass Pike from the NY border to mile marker 55 in Ludlow is reduced to 40 mph.

“We urge the public to take this storm seriously because driving conditions will be difficult, with heavy snow falling at a fast rate and gusty winds expected,” Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler said. “During the storm, we are advising the public to stay home and don’t drive if you don’t have to.”

MassDOT’s snow and ice operations will be deployed throughout the Commonwealth as needed. Highway Districts continually conduct preparation activities in advance and are able to pretreat roadways with brine and Magnesium Chloride when necessary.

During severe storms, MassDOT’s Highway Division is able to deploy up to 700 personnel to remove snow and ice and to utilize more than 15,000 lane miles of roadway throughout the Commonwealth.

As of this hour, 959 pieces of equipment in operation across the Commonwealth in snow & ice removal. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 1, 2021

MassDOT has approximately 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment available for snow and ice operations including over 1,400 plow and spreader combos, 2,100 plows, and 460 front-end loaders.

Registry of Motor Vehicle customer service centers will close at Noon on Monday.

If drivers go out on the roadways, MassDOT is advising drivers to always wear seatbelts, minimize distractions, turn off or put away cellphones, and devote full attention to what is ahead on the road.