MassDOT issues travel advisory ahead of expected winter weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With winter weather expected Sunday, MassDOT has issued a travel advisory for people heading home or to work Sunday and Monday.

If you’re traveling home from your Thanksgiving destination, MassDOT’s Jonathan Gulliver encourages you to leave early to allow for slow travel on roadways.

There is no travel ban, but depending how the storm develops, that could change. Everyone’s advised to pay attention to the forecast.

You can dial 511 from your mobile device for road and traffic conditions any time.