CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has issued a warning, saying parks of Berkshire County could see up to 24 inches of snow Friday. Some areas of Franklin and Hampshire County could see 12 inches of snow.

Travel through Western Massachusetts is expected to be difficult Friday. To check on conditions, travelers can dial 511 to hear conditions of a route. The website Mass511 also allows travelers to see the conditions of a route before they head out Friday. Travelers can also check @MassDOT on twitter or download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app.