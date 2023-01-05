WESTERN MASS (WWLP) – MassDOT is advising travelers to plan ahead for the upcoming winter weather Thursday night and during the day Friday.

The storm is expected to travel from New York through Massachusetts, and impact the Friday morning commute in the Central and Eastern part of the state Friday morning.

“Anyone traveling should keep an eye on the weather and plan accordingly,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “While snow accumulations will be low from this storm system, roads will be wet, and conditions will vary from region to region with some areas getting freezing rain and other areas a rain/snow mix. It will be an all-day weather event on Friday so drivers should plan ahead and make smart decisions which prioritize safety.”

Dry weather is expected for the entire state Friday night, with the Western part of Massachusetts drying up before the Eastern half. Higher elevations are expected to get more snow from the storm and there may be brief snow showers on Saturday.