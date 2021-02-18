MassDOT issues travel advisory due to Thursday night’s winter storm

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is urging drivers to use caution while driving Thursday night and Friday due to a forecasted winter storm.

Snow is expect to start Thursday afternoon and is anticipated to continue throughout the day on Friday, impacting both the evening and morning commutes.

MassDOT will be deploying snow plows and sanders as part of snow and ice removal operations on state roads across the state, as determined by road conditions. Some roadways will be pretreated with brine and Magnesium Chloride.

