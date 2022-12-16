BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the region prepares for this winter weather, MassDOT has issued a warning for drivers, especially in the Berkshires and hill towns.

Out in Blandford, there are about 4 inches of snow coming down, a big difference out in the valley like Springfield and Chicopee where it seems to be raining. Conditions are varying in parts of the state it could be difficult for drivers.

That advisory from MassDOT includes the Berkshires but also Hampshire and franklin counties

40 miles per hour on the mass pike MassDOT is reminding drivers. “The weather should be monitored closely if you are planning to travel in the next three days,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Several inches or more of snow is in the forecast for Western and Central regions of Massachusetts and periods of heavy rainfall are in the forecast for Eastern Massachusetts. Please plan ahead and make smart decisions about travel as conditions will vary from region to region.”

To check on conditions, travelers can dial 511 to hear the conditions of a route. The website Mass511 also allows travelers to see the conditions of a route before they head out on the roads.

Travelers can also download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app. MassDOT has 3,600 pieces of state and vendor equipment ready to through this weather. According to AAA, nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths occur during the winter.

If you’re in an area seeing heavy accumulation it’s worth the time to take those extra 5 or 10 minutes to scrape off the car. And remember you can’t always see if the road ahead is slippery, so take your time!