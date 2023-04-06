WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Earlier this year, MassDOT held a contest that allowed elementary and middle school students across the state to name 12 snow plows. The Munger Hill School in Westfield was one of the contest winners.

“Luke Snowalker” was the name the 3rd grade students came up with and on Thursday they got to have their picture taken in front of their plow. The contest was held to celebrate the winter season and to recognize the hard work and dedication of public works employees and contractors during winter storms.

The classroom also received a $100 gift card for school supplies. Some other plow names names include the “Flurry Fighter” from Crosby Elementary School in Pittsfield, “Sled Zepplin” from the Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School and “Snow Day, No Way” from the Hadley Elementary School.