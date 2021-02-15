MassDOT prepares for winter storm that could create icy road conditions for drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In addition to a weather alert, MassDOT has also issued a travel advisory to warn residents to slow down while driving Monday night into Tuesday morning.

MassDOT’s main concern is the ice. Crews will continue to treat roads overnight to try and minimize ice build-up.

The wintery mix of sleet and freezing rain Monday night is expected to cause some problems for drivers. The chance for significant ice accumulation is high, so roads will be slick. Even though winter weather is a given this time of year, people still prepare for storms like this.

“It’s kind of scary. I’ve lived in New England all my life and it’s unpredictable when you’re driving especially on highways as well,” Garcia Bareti from Northampton said.

According to the 22News Storm Team forecast, the morning commute will be tough. MassDOT is urging drivers to slow down, wear a seatbelt, and minimize distractions like your cell phone. A message that many drivers hear loud and clear.

“I give myself more time if it’s going to take normally half an hour to get there. I’m going to give myself an hour I’m going to take my time to get there early,” John Olivares from Chicopee told 22News.

MassDOT will continue snow and ice operations into the overnight hours. They have almost 4,000 pieces of equipment available to assist in this operation.