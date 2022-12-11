CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been some accidents out there tonight, so please use caution on the roads.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeting just after 6 p.m. that a tractor trailer hit a guardrail on I-90 East bound in Stockbridge. The state police have restricted speeds on I-90 eastbound and Westbound to 40 mph between the New York Border and Mile Marker 55 near the Belchertown – Ludlow exit. Tandems and specialty-permitted tractor trailers are also restricted. MassDOT said more than 840 pieces of equipment have been deployed in storm operations.