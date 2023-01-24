BOSTON (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert Wednesday afternoon for another snowstorm.

Snowfall is expected to occur across Massachusetts from southwest to northeast. Snow will begin developing anywhere from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday before changing over to a wintry mix of snow, ice, and rain in the evening and overnight from south to north.

MassDOT is reminding drivers to keep up to date with travel conditions Wednesday. Since the wintery mix of snow and rain will impact travel. Drivers should pay attention to untreated roadways the most. “Drivers should make smart decisions about when they depart, the routes they take, and allow extra time to reach destinations,” says MassDOT.