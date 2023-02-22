BOSTON (WWLP) – The public is being advised by MassDOT to plan ahead as wintry weather is expected to impact travel from Wednesday night into Thursday.

As mixed precipitation in most regions will be worsening driving conditions and create poor visibility. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow with significant ice accumulations are to occur within western Massachusetts.

“We urge drivers to pay attention to the forecast as the wintery mix, combined with temperatures near or below freezing, will make untreated surfaces hazardous,” expressed Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Drivers should anticipate a coating of snow or slushy conditions on pavement, fallen tree debris, and possibly fallen utility wires. Members of the public who must travel should expect that trips will take longer than usual.”

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) predicts that the snow and sleet amounts, and ice accretion could lead to minor tree debris and scattered power outages. And are advising that cell phones, laptops, and other electronic devices are charged.