May was the second wettest month on record across the country

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather has been nicer lately. We’ve had quite a bit of sunshine and temperatures have been in the 70s and 80s since the the start of June.

We may be dealing with dry weather now but last month was one of the wettest on record.

“Seen about the flooding in the Midwest and so forth but it’s nothing like that here but it was very wet and cold,” said Bruce Griffin of Amherst.



During the month of May soaking rains caused historic flooding across the South and Midwest. The average rainfall for May was 4.41 inches of rain, 1.5 inches above average, making it the second wettest on record across the country.

Here in western Massachusetts it was still a wet month but we were actually just over a tenth of an inch below average for rainfall for May at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

Overall it has been a very wet spring with more than 8 inches of rain falling during the month of April.

All the wet weather had an impact on the spring growing season. “Because of all the rain and cooler temperatures it takes a long time to warm up the soil so that just wasn’t happening so folks who had planted lawns put gardens in things were just sitting there no much was happening,” said Tom Giles, the owner of Hadley Garden Center.

May was also a very stormy month across the country with more than 500 reports of tornadoes.