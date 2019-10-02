Mayor Sarno proclaims October “Energy Efficiency Month” with programs to help locals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Springfield’s Mayor Domenic Sarno announced low- to no-cost energy efficiency programs for residents and businesses on Wednesday.

Eversource, Columbia Gas and Ener-G-Save, a project of the Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation, are working together with the city.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News this is not only a great opportunity for businesses and residents to save money, but it’s also helping the environment.

“In my case, I’m saving 3.5 million dollars a year on our energy costs, and that helps–you’re able to use the money for other investments. To better our neighborhoods, and build libraries, and community centers,” Mayor Sarno told 22News.

Springfield has reduced energy usage in municipal and school buildings by 26 percent. One of the programs with Ener-G-save is offering free household assessments, with low- to no-cost improvements to reduce energy usage all for a larger goal:

“In a world that’s troubled about climate change every day, in a world where our youth are screaming how dare you not take action, here we are in a city that met its goals early, and I’m very proud to be working with all of you here in Springfield,” Susan Olshuff, with Ener-G-Save, said during the meeting.

Springfield’s “energy master plan” outlines $40-50 million dollars in energy improvements to municipal and school buildings over the next 20 years. This initiative is meant to remove 13.3 million pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, more than 13-thousand pounds of nitrogen oxide, and 20-thousand pounds of sulfur dioxide from the atmosphere every year.