CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The 22News Storm Team has issued a flood watch for all of western Massachusetts Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.

This is the result of expected heavy rains overnight combined with snowmelt. While some flooding can develop slowly, heavy rain can cause flash flooding within minutes.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is reminding residents and travelers in the state to be aware of the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas and streets still blocked by snow.

MEMA offers these suggestions for prevention and safety:

Prepare for possible power outages with flashlights, water, and non-perishable foods, and charge electronics such as phones and laptops.

Be alert to changing weather conditions and be ready to move to higher ground. Pack an emergency get away bag and have an evacuation plan.

Know where your electricity, gas, and water switches and valves are located and how to shut them off.

Clear snow, ice and debris from any storm drains and downspouts on or near your property to allow water to flow through.

Listen to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio or to a local news station for the latest information.

Turn around, don’t drown. Do not drive through standing water.

Stay away from downed utility wires. Always assume a downed power line is live. Electrocution is also a serious danger in floods as electrical currents can travel through water.

22News Storm Team meteorologist Brian Lapis will be tracking the heavy rain and gusty winds on 22News beginning at 5 p.m. and throughout the evening on air and online.