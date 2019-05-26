Memorial Day weekend heat not going unnoticed in western Massachusetts.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been feeling more like summer this Memorial Day weekend across western Massachusetts.

And the long weekend heat hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Community Field in Holyoke was filled with families and children taking advantage of the sun and warmth by spending their day on the playground.

Temperatures skyrocketed into the 80s on Sunday and could reach near 80 degrees again on Memorial Day when the average high this time of year is only 72 degrees.

Sunday was the warmest day so far this year in western Massachusetts. May 20 was the second-warmest day — temperatures reached 85 degrees.

22News spoke with one local Korean War Veteran about how nice it was to have the summer-like, dry weather during Memorial Day parades.

“They’re nice to visit, they’re nice to see. Especially when I see the uniformed military marching by I get a kick out of them. I wave to them — they salute. They recognize the Korea hat. And they all, they all wave. I enjoy the people waving,” James Krupienski, a Southwick resident and a Korean War Veteran, described.

And while Memorial Day will be warm, it’s not looking record hot. The record high of 90 degrees was set back in 2011. But according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, we’re expecting a warmer-than-average summer, overall.

But the warmth won’t last all week as we begin to cool down significantly on Tuesday.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.