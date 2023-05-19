CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend is just a week away and most of us are hoping for good weather.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 75 degrees and our average low temperature is 51 degrees.

A look at the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook, which takes us into Memorial Day weekend:

The cooler air will be over the south but over the northern tier of the country it is expected to be warmer than average and that includes here in the Northeast. As far as precipitation goes, it looks wet over the southeast and over the Plains and the Pacific Coast but here in the Northeast, it is expected to be drier than normal for Memorial Day weekend.

7 Day Forecast

According to AAA, over 42 million Americans are expected to travel for Memorial Day Weekend.