SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a beautiful last day of November with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures but it has been getting colder. This week we did have high temperatures in the 30s and low temperatures down into the teens and 20s.

On average, we get about 2.5 inches of snow at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee during the month of November but this year we picked up less than an inch of snow.

December 1st will mark the first day of meteorological winter, which includes the months of December, January and February.

“We usually see the coldest temperatures between that time period and that’s usually when we see our most significant winter storms and winter precipitation,” said 22News Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis.

There are indications that winter weather is already here. People were bundled up on their walks in Forest Park in Springfield and there is even ice starting to form on some of the ponds. People 22News takes to have mixed feelings on the arrival of winter.

Marc Berman of Florence said, “I used to look forward to winter a lot. I do a lot of skiing, still do a little skiing, but it’s spring skiing when I get back from two months in the Yucatan.”

“No, no I like the warm weather. I like the sun but we have to deal with it… we’re in New England,” said Jeanne Teske of Springfield.

Astronomical winter or the winter solstice, will occur on Thursday, December 21st at 10:27 p.m.