CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures were in the 50s Wednesday but Thursday is the first day of December and it feels more like it should for this time of year.

The official or astronomical start of winter occurs on December 21st and continues until March 20th. But December 1st marks the meteorological start of winter which includes the months of December, January, and February because those are the months we see winter weather.

The winter temperature outlook is calling for cooler weather over the northern part of the country and warmer temperatures over the south and here in the northeast.

The winter precipitation outlook is calling for wetter-than-normal conditions over the Ohio Valley and the northwest, dry conditions over the south, and average precipitation for us here in western Massachusetts.