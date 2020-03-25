Michigan Statewide Tornado Drill set for Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Statewide Tornado Drill is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25th at 1:00 p.m.



Sirens will be activated across Ingham County, but this is a no-obligation drill. Livingston County, Clinton County, Jackson County, and Eaton County will not be sounding sirens.



In a statement to 6 News, Livingston County Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte said they feel at this time that setting off sirens and a citizen’s alert phone call may be too much for some people, and is best saved for an actual emergency.



With schools out and many businesses closed this could be the first opportunity many families have had to do the drill together.



It is a perfect time to check your basement or whatever area you use to shelter and make sure it is cleaned and ready to use.



If you aren’t in a position to shelter, take that time to think about where you would go if an actual tornado was coming when the sirens sound.

For more information from your local emergency management office: