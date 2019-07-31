Microburst took down trees, power lines in Montague

MONTAGUE, Mass (WWLP) – A microburst on Tuesday took down trees, power lines, and even a barn in Franklin county.

A barn on Wills Ferry Road in Montague was completely destroyed.

The roof collapsed and it looked like parts of it hit a utility pole down the street.

Pieces are scattered all over the road still, and the winds were so strong they took huge pieces of the barn and swept them across the street.

The National Weather Service reports this was caused by a microburst.

In other parts of town, The winds ripped shingles off of roofs, took down trees, and knocked out power.

The town quickly moved into clean-up mode clearing some of the blocked roads and downed trees scattered throughout the town, but there are still some road closures.

Montague’s director of emergency management John Zellman told 22News the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has been notified about the situation.

