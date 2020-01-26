Mild start to February could follow warmer-than-normal January

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – January has felt closer to spring or autumn rather than mid-winter. Temperatures have regularly reached the 40s, and even broke records reaching the 60s and even 70 degrees.

In February, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a chance of slightly cooler-than-normal temperatures, overall. That includes the monthly average of the daily mean temperatures.

If you break the forecast down day by day, the story is a little different. The month may start warm in the 40s, but there are a few weeks of cooler-than-average weather in the middle of the month that could bring that monthly average down. But regardless, it’s not looking like a bitter-cold February.

Precipitation for the month of February isn’t expected to be anything out of the norm. NOAA predicts both rain and snow to fall close to typical amounts. Chicopee picks up near 13 inches of snow on average during February.

Mild winter temperatures bring a risk of people falling through ice if they aren’t careful.

“The minimum thickness of the ice for people walking, ice fishing, ice skating, those types of activities is 4 inches…We’ve been lucky here in town we haven’t had any rescues or people falling through the ice that we have responded to,” Lt. Jason Houle with the South Hadley Fire Department told 22News.

The rest of January will continue the warmer trend as well.