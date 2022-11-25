CHICOPEE, MA. (WWLP) – It is the end of November and winter is fast approaching but we continue to experience milder-than-average temperatures.

In western Massachusetts, the average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 46 degrees and our average low temperature is 29 degrees. We have seen temperatures right around or even above average recently and the mild weather will continue into the weekend.

The jet stream will stay just off to our North and West and we will continue to see temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. As we head into Sunday, we will be tracking more wet weather. The reason why we are going to see rain is that the storm system is going to track to our West and that puts us on the mild side as far as rain for us in Western Massachusetts.