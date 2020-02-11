Watch Live
Mild winter means fewer school cancellations, more delays this year

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since this winter has been so mild compared to many in the past, many local schools have seen more delays, rather than full-on cancellations.

Well, it’s pretty simple, not having a crazy amount of school cancellations means the kids and teachers won’t have additional days added on toward the end of the school year.

And they have the mild weather to thank for that. In Greenfield, the problem has been more ice rather than heavy snow, but Marlo Warner, the Director of the Greenfield Department of Public Works, told 22News, they’ve been able to keep up with most everything so far.

“Yes. With the exception of a few poorly-timed storms where, you know, things turn to ice at 4:30 to 5 in the morning. It’s tough to go out, retreat, and get everything ready for the school buses to get on the road,” said Warner.

We are still not really expecting any heavy winter storms within the next few days, either. That certainly wasn’t the case on Tuesday, even way up north in Franklin County, the precipitation was mainly rain.

