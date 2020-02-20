Mild winter slowing down snow plowing businesses

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re a plow operator you probably haven’t been very busy this winter.

Plows are usually out clearing snow from the roads and people’s driveways this time of year. But in the Springfield area, there is really no snow to clear and that has affected businesses like G & H Landscaping in Holyoke.

“It definitely affects our bottom line plowing,” said Bill Golaski, the General Manager of G & H Landscaping. “It’s a big portion of our business in the winter months, it’s basically all our business.”

“We’re not necessarily plowing snow but we have been active to a lesser scale with the small snowstorms, sleet, and ice storms,” Golaski said.

G & H Landscaping says they have been able to do a lot of in-house maintenance and they’ve started getting things ready for spring, something they usually don’t get to do until March.