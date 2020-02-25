Mild winter weather means more insects are active

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bugs and insects follow temperatures, rather than the calendar when it comes to becoming more active after the winter.

When temperatures reach above 50 degrees, that signals a lot of bugs—mistakenly—that spring is here. Locals have been spotting more bees, wasps, ladybugs and stink bugs.

One of the worst insects that are becoming more active right now are termites, and that’s bad news for homeowners, especially since they can be pretty tricky to spot.

If you notice a lot of winged insects and discarded wings around your home, you might have a termite problem which will require professional help.

“Because you might have a termite problem,” entomologist Natasha Wright explained. “And when you start to get winged termites that usually means the colony is 3 to 4 years old, so they’ve actually been in your house for quite a while.”

Braman said many people mistake termites for winged ants, and then don’t think they need a treatment on their home.