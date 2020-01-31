Mild winter weather offers surplus of unsold winter weather supplies

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The ski season got off on a good start this year, and even though mild temperatures have been slowing it down, the weather can still change.

Ski areas were very busy earlier in the season, especially after the snow during Martin Luther King Junior weekend. However, the rain and mild weather have caused a lot of the snow in people’s back yards to disappear.

Businesses like Competitive Edge Ski and Bike in Easthampton have felt the effects. Competitive Edge Co-owner, James Kennedy told 22News that the ski season started off very promising.

The season started off gangbusters with early snow and cold temperatures, a lot of excitement. More recently it’s kind of tapered a bit with the weather being what it is. The surprising thing is just how good the skiing is, you’re just not seeing it in your back yard. James Kennedy, Competitive Edge Co-owner

Demand for winter gear will increase, especially since there is still plenty of winter left and a good chance more snow. But if temperature stay mild business like Competitive Edge will be ready for bike season.

