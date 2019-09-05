Minimal impacts expected from Hurricane Dorian here In New England

Large waves crashed onto the beach of Tybee Island, Ga., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 as Hurricane Dorian moved closer to the Georgia coast. (Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Dorian caused incredible devastation all across Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands as a major category 5 hurricane earlier this week.

“It’s pretty catastrophic what happened in the Bahamas you know and I wish the best for them, ” said Jesse Risciotti of Ludlow.

Now Hurricane Dorian is battering the Carolinas with strong damaging winds, heavy flooding rains and dangerous storm surge.

And while we enjoyed nice weather across western Massachusetts Thursday, clouds associated with Dorian could be seen in the sky. Most western Massachusetts residents are not too concerned that Dorian will have much of an effect on us.

“Not unless it takes some drastic change, we’re gonna get some spray from it but if our meteorological readings are correct I don’t think we have any imminent cause for alarm I hope,” said John Arndt of Longmeadow.

There have been a number of tropical storms and hurricanes that have affected us here in western Massachusetts during the month of September.

In 1985 Hurricane Gloria brought heavy rain and strong damaging winds. In 1999.



Tropical Storm Floyd caused significant flooding and the historic Hurricane of 1938 caused major flooding and destruction all across New England including to the Big E Fairgrounds.