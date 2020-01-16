Missing woman found “buried in snow”

(KCRA) A 68-year-old California woman missing for almost a week was found alive Wednesday in her SUV, buried under snow, officials said.

Paula Beth James of Oroville disappeared January 9, triggering a Silver Alert. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said James has medical conditions that may have disoriented her.

“Her tracks were covered in snow,” said Dan Newman, who works for Butte County Search and Rescue. “We knew if we were going to find her and find her alive, we were going to have to do it really quickly.”

