Mississippi governor gives update on Hurricane Sally

Weather News

by: WJTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the current situation of Hurricane Sally.

The news conference will start at 3:15 p.m. at Mississippi’s State Emergency Operations Center in Pearl.

If the live stream does not work, you can watch the news conference here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

Weather Tweets

Donate Today