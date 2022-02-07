Mixed snow, rain can make for slick roads

(WWLP) – The snow mixed with rain made for slick road conditions Monday evening. Elevation made a big difference. Higher up, the wet roads tended to be slick.

Down here in the valley, drivers were mostly met with rain, which made it hard to see at times. One driver told 22News he makes a point to be prepared for anything, after all we’re in New England.

“A scraper. And if you do get stuck make sure you have a blanket and some granola bars, something to eat,” said John Pollock.

Sound advice. Highway message boards also reminding drivers to take it slow and plan ahead.