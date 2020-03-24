1  of  5
Coronavirus Update 3PM: Trump says he wants ‘country opened’ by Easter, Tokyo Olympics postponed, and more on the coronavirus pandemic
There are currently 199 active closings.

Monday snowstorm helped local families have fun outside, while staying safe from coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Winter wasn’t finished with western Massachusetts just yet Monday; we had a spring snowstorm.

While many people on a cold, winter-like day like to stay inside, these conditions were actually perfect for children and their families to get outside and have some fun, safely, while also practicing social distancing.

The spring storm dumped multiple inches of snow on the ground, and amounts varied greatly by location.

Some of the highest amounts were in the hilltowns — Colrain, Heath and Rowe in Franklin county saw 7 to 8 inches, total. Savoy in Berkshire County received nearly 9 inches of fresh powder. In the western part of Hampshire County, Plainfield saw over 6 inches of snow. In western Hampden county, amounts were around 5 inches. 

In the Springfield area, however, amounts were closer to 1 to 3 inches.

Massachusetts is under a stay-at-home advisory but it’s still safe to get out and play in your own backyard. Many local children and families decided to do that with their day Monday, getting some fresh air while playing in the fresh powder — all while practicing social distancing.

PHOTOS: Spring Snowstorm

