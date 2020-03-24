Monday’s snowfall totals across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) -- It may officially be spring, but wintry weather returned to western Massachusetts. A winter storm warning is in effect for the western hills and the Berkshires, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for the rest of the area until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Both alerts are for accumulating snow, with higher amounts toward the west.

You can check out our snowfall map for the latest prediction from the 22News Storm Team.