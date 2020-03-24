Closings and Delays
Monday’s snowfall totals across western Massachusetts

Weather News

(WWLP) – Parts of western and central Massachusetts experienced snowfall during the first day of spring! Check out an updated list of snowfall amounts reported to our newsroom:

HAMPDEN COUNTY:

  • Blandford – 5″
  • Monson – 4″
  • Southwick – 3.5″
  • Chester – 5″
  • North Chester – 4″
  • Westfield – 2.8″
  • Chicopee – 2.3″
  • Ludlow – 1.8″
  • Longmeadow – 3″
  • Feeding Hills – 3″
  • West Springfield – 2″

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY:

  • Worthington – 3.7″
  • Plainfield – 6.6″
  • Ware – 2″
  • Middlefield – 4″
  • Westhampton – 4″
  • North Amherst – 2.6″
  • South Hadley – 2″
  • Chesterfield – 3″
  • Williamsburg – 2″

FRANKLIN COUNTY:

  • Heath – 7.4″
  • Ashfield – 8″
  • Rowe – 7″
  • Hawley – 9″
  • Turner Falls – 6.3″
  • Colrain – 8″
  • Leyden – 4.8″

BERKSHIRE COUNTY:

  • Savoy – 8.8″
  • Clarksburg – 4.8″
  • Sandisfield – 3.7″
  • Williamstown – 3.4″
  • Pittsfield – 3″
  • Hancock – 2.2″

