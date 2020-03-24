Monday’s snowfall totals across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Parts of western and central Massachusetts experienced snowfall during the first day of spring! Check out an updated list of snowfall amounts reported to our newsroom:
HAMPDEN COUNTY:
- Blandford – 5″
- Monson – 4″
- Southwick – 3.5″
- Chester – 5″
- North Chester – 4″
- Westfield – 2.8″
- Chicopee – 2.3″
- Ludlow – 1.8″
- Longmeadow – 3″
- Feeding Hills – 3″
- West Springfield – 2″
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY:
- Worthington – 3.7″
- Plainfield – 6.6″
- Ware – 2″
- Middlefield – 4″
- Westhampton – 4″
- North Amherst – 2.6″
- South Hadley – 2″
- Chesterfield – 3″
- Williamsburg – 2″
FRANKLIN COUNTY:
- Heath – 7.4″
- Ashfield – 8″
- Rowe – 7″
- Hawley – 9″
- Turner Falls – 6.3″
- Colrain – 8″
- Leyden – 4.8″
BERKSHIRE COUNTY:
- Savoy – 8.8″
- Clarksburg – 4.8″
- Sandisfield – 3.7″
- Williamstown – 3.4″
- Pittsfield – 3″
- Hancock – 2.2″