Monson police share storm tips on preparing for Henri

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials in Monson are monitoring the forecast as Tropical Storm Henri heads towards New England.

The Monson Police Department is urging residents to be prepared for the weather that may impact our area with heavy rain and wind Sunday. The police shared the following tips ahead of the storm:

Make sure gutters and drainages are clear from debris

Check sump pumps for proper operation

Charge cell phones and other electronic devices

Have fresh batteries for flashlights

Check generators for proper operation and ventilation. Do not run generators indoors or near any openings to your home.

Make sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector.

In case of a power outage, National Grid can be contacted at 800-465-1212 or their customer service line at 800-322-3223. Police urge everyone to stay away from any downed wires.