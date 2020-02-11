More frequent, smaller winter storms can be more costly than heavy snowmakers

MONTAGUE, Mass (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts experienced a significant winter storm at the beginning of December, but since then, the following snow events have been noticeably smaller and weaker.

22News spoke with Tom Bergeron, the superintendent of the Montague Highway Department, about how but they’ve been doing so far this winter.

Bergeron told 22News more frequent, smaller storms can actually be more costly than more significant snowmakers.

“Yes, they can because it causes us to go out in the trucks more often. Spread more materials. Materials are expensive. A ton of road salt is about 68 dollars a ton. And we go through maybe 300 tons a year,” Bergeron said.

In Greenfield, they’ve had the same experience.

“Yes, what also goes along with that is the duration. Sometimes we only get 3 or 4 inches of snow in a 24-hour period, depending if it’s a weekend or during-the-week storm, it’s tough to send the crews home because the [precipitation] persists. So we have to stay on the roads, scrape them, retreat them,” Marlo Warner, the Director of the Greenfield Department of Public Works said.

Smaller storms that bring more ice than snow actually require more treatment materials than snowmakers, because they have to retreat the roads more often.