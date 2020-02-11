Watch Live
Coverage and Results of the 2020 New Hampshire Primary

More frequent, smaller winter storms can be more costly than heavy snowmakers

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
accident-forgiveness-insurance-winter_512436

MONTAGUE, Mass (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts experienced a significant winter storm at the beginning of December, but since then, the following snow events have been noticeably smaller and weaker.

22News spoke with Tom Bergeron, the superintendent of the Montague Highway Department, about how but they’ve been doing so far this winter.

Bergeron told 22News more frequent, smaller storms can actually be more costly than more significant snowmakers.

“Yes, they can because it causes us to go out in the trucks more often. Spread more materials. Materials are expensive. A ton of road salt is about 68 dollars a ton. And we go through maybe 300 tons a year,” Bergeron said.

In Greenfield, they’ve had the same experience.

“Yes, what also goes along with that is the duration. Sometimes we only get 3 or 4 inches of snow in a 24-hour period, depending if it’s a weekend or during-the-week storm, it’s tough to send the crews home because the [precipitation] persists. So we have to stay on the roads, scrape them, retreat them,” Marlo Warner, the Director of the Greenfield Department of Public Works said.

Smaller storms that bring more ice than snow actually require more treatment materials than snowmakers, because they have to retreat the roads more often.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets