AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – More 90 degree heat is expected to move into western Massachusetts this week. With extreme heat expected to warm most of our region, it’s important to stay cool and hydrated.

22News was at the Agawam Skate Park to speak to people on their plans to beat the heat, as we roll into the month of August.

“The heat wave is going to come in full effect, just be ready. I go straight to the pool and then I go straight inside to the AC. So, I don’t even have to deal with it,” said Michael Owens of West Springfield.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could lead to heat exhaustion. Health experts are reminding folks to drink plenty of water and stay indoors whenever possible.