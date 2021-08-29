More hurricanes on the way

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Atlantic hurricane season peak is on September 10th; this is notoriously the peak with records going back all the way to 1851.

The tropics have been heating up as that peak date gets closer. Currently there have been 9 named storms since the season started on June 1st, 2021. Of these 9 storms, only two have impacted the Western Massachusetts region. Recently tropical storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the Pioneer Valley. Tropical storm Elsa made landfall near the cape, which brought heavy rain into the area.

Currently the 22News Weather Team is watching Hurricane Ida as it makes landfall in Louisiana, bringing devastating winds and storm surge. There is a newly named storm in the Atlantic ocean – Julian. This storm is expected to stay out to sea. There is a tropical depression – which is expected to become a tropical storm, thus receiving the name Kate.