CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More rain is expected Friday, which means an increased risk of more flooding for the already struggling farmers.

Recent rain has already saturated the ground across western Massachusetts. Although not a lot of rain is expected, it won’t take much to trigger street and stream flooding. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis says days of 1 inch or more of rain in the Greater Springfield area increasing over the past few decades, is a symptom of climate change.

“Climate change is causing the wettest storms to become even wetter here, and it all makes sense because a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture and thus there is more moisture available to rain out onto us,” said Lapis.

The National Weather Service shows our precipitation through the end of the month is expected to be above average.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.