CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some wet and wintry weather is moving through western Massachusetts.

It looks like a stormy weather pattern is shaping up through the weekend and into next week. The 22News Storm Team is tracking that storm that is affecting us right now, bringing us a winter mix and rain as we head through Thursday overnight and into Friday.

There will be a bit of a break on Saturday but another storm system is coming that could bring rain and wintry mix Sunday night into Monday. Another break on Tuesday then another storm moving into the direction of western Massachusetts on Wednesday which could move in late Wednesday into Thursday.