CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 39 degrees and our average low temperature is 24 degrees.

The next six to 10 day temperature outlook puts us into winter and Christmas next weekend. It’s calling for warmer than average temperatures over the west and very cold temperatures from the Great Lakes down into the south. Here in New England, it’s calling for colder than average temperatures.

The precipitation outlook is calling for wetter than normal conditions over the northwest, dry over the southwest and the middle part of the country but wetter than normal over the eastern seaboard and here in New England and that could mean another winter storm as we head toward the holiday.