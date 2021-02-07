More snow for western Massachusetts

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents did not put their snow shovels away just yet, as they prepared for more snow on Super-Bowl Sunday.

And it’s on top of the snow left behind from the last major winter storm. Bob Hegyi of Wales said he’s moving south.

“We are leaving the end of this month for South Carolina. One of the reasons is winter,” Hegyi told 22News.

And for those of us staying in Massachusetts, more snow means more shoveling. According to the CDC, you should take your time when shoveling snow, don’t overwork yourself, and avoid putting stress on your back.

To help with snow removal before a winter storm, put sand and salt down on all walkways and your driveway to help melt the snow. And don’t forget to dig out your snowblower early and fire it up to make sure it works properly.

Richard Picotte of Palmer said he doesn’t mind the weather.

“I just go out and shovel at the Senior Center when I have to, unless if the town does its for me first but I am prepared,” Picotte said.

The CDC also recommends that you have an emergency winter storm kit and supply checklist. And as always, stock up on extra food and water.