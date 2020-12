MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy rain and damaging winds has some residents across western Massachusetts without power Christmas morning.

According to the MEMA outage map, more than 4,200 people are without power, with most of the outages in the eastern Hampden County region. As of 4:50 a.m., Monson is the highest with 2,300 customers affected.

The heavy rain and wind gusts are expected to continue Friday morning up to 9:00 a.m. From there, the rain and wind will taper off.

You can track outages here >